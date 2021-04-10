LOOK: Ramaphosa urges ANC members to follow in Chris Hani’s footsteps

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC members to follow in the footsteps of Chris Hani. Ramaphosa was on Saturday speaking at a wreath laying ceremony held at Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni to commemorate the SACP leader. It has been 28 years since Hani was gunned down outside his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in 1993. He said Hani was a good comrade, leader and a friend.

Video: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ African News Agency (ANA)

“Hani was a soldier for peace, he will remain deeply in our hearts. The spirit of Hani will live on. If we work together we can destroy the demon of division amongst us,” said Ramaphosa.

He said in times like these, Hani would have said: “Our freedom is priceless. We should jealously guard it for the sake of our children and future generations to come.”

Ramaphosa described Hani as the most extraordinary human being who was able to unite members of the organisation.

Chris Hani’s family is joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a wreath laying ceremony at Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ African News Agency (ANA)

“One of the things we remember about Hani is how he despises materialistic lifestyle tendencies. As we stand in this place we are riding on the shoulders of giants. The organisation is our heritage. The ANC has to be protected all the time.

Blade Nzimande, the family of slain SACP leader Chris Hani and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ African News Agency (ANA)

“We also have to protect the memory of this place (cemetery). It has outstanding leaders of our movement. This is a sacred place, it must inspire young people and they should emulate the great leaders of our struggle,” said Ramaphosa.

He also urged members of the ANC to emulate and follow Hani’s footsteps.

Political Bureau