Thursday, April 13, 2023

LOOK: These are the charges Dr Nandipha Magudumana faces

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is escorted out of the courtroom by the police after her brief appearance. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA).

Published 41m ago

Thabo Bester's partner and accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudmana, made a brief appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon, where her case was postponed until April 17.

Magudumana took the stand with her face still covered.

She appeared alongside her co-accused, Integritron CCTV technician Tebogo James Lipholo.

Tebogo James Lipholo. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA).

This is Maguduma's first appearance since she landed in South Africa on Thursday morning from Tanzania along with Bester amid heavy police presence.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi adjourned the proceedings and remanded the case until next week Monday for Magudumana and her co-accused's bail application.

He also told Lipholo that he could apply for legal aid.

Meanwhile, Bester remains detained at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria

Read Magudumana’s charges below:

