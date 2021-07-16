Looting fuels Covid-19 infections, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the widespread looting seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this past week is likely to fuel a further increase of Covid-19 infections.

The violence comes at a time when the country is faced with the third wave of the pandemic, which is said to be more severe than the first and second waves, with the Delta variant of Covid-19 spreading fast.

The vaccination roll-out was halted in KZN to ensure the safety of the public.

Statistics released by the department of health on Friday revealed that 15 939 new Covid-19 cases were reported along with 413 coronavirus-related deaths.