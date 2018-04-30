Hundreds of Cosatu members marched from the City Hall to Curries Fountain, where Cosatu was launched in 1985.

Durban - Deputy president David Mabuza brought a message of unity to ensure a stronger and stable tripartite alliance going into next year's general elections.

“We call for unity within our ranks. Our differences must not divide us, we have many more challenges ahead of us and it is important to forge unity,” Mabuza said.

He was addressing hundreds of Cosatu members at a Workers Day rally in Durban following a march from the City Hall to Curries Fountain, where Cosatu was launched in 1985.

He urged workers to go out in their numbers to campaign for the ANC in the upcoming elections.

“Let us remember that we are going to elections, we should work hard, the alliance must work hard so that the ANC president we chose can also lead government after the elections,” Mabuza said.

ANC provincial leaders including premier Willies Mchunu, Sihle Zikalala and Mike Mabuyakhulu were also present. Also marching were Cosatu provincial leadership and religious leaders. Placards called for a living wage, an end to job loses and poverty and the protection of the right of workers to strike.





But Mabuza encouraged workers to see the minimum wage as a step in the right direction.

Chairman of the SACP in the province, James Nxumalo, also called for a stronger alliance.

“When decisions are taken at government level, alliance partners should be consulted because Cosatu, SACP and Sanco campaign for the ANC during election campaigns,” Nxumalo said.

He urged workers to support the new ANC leadership because they are looking at a big task of reuniting the party and the alliance.

“Things have indeed changed, all that we cried about state capture we are now looking forward to revelations that will be made during the inquiry.

“Let us support them in fighting this matter where our country had been sold to the Gupta family, the people of SA fought for this freedom, it was unacceptable that one family could capture the state,” Nxumalo added.