Mabuza calls on people of Soshanguve to win back capital city

Pretoria - ANC deputy president David Mabuza has urged the people of Soshanguve to vote for the ANC to ensure that the the party wins back the capital city. Mabuza was on a campaign trail in Tshwane where they have made it a point that they want to govern again after losing the metro to the DA and EFF coalition.

During his door-to-door campaign, people Mabuza engaged with residents who complained about lack of service delivery, including water and electricity. He reminded them that this was rife because Tshwane is under the DA-led government and not the ANC. “I urge you to vote for the ANC so that they can deliver services they deserve. This time around they gave the ANC the chance and people agreed that they will do that. Let us also encourage our family members to go out and vote. In 2016 we made a mistake and that will never happen again. We are serious about working with people and fixing their challenges,” said Mabuza. Boitumelo Sithole of ward 89 asked Mabuza how long should one wait to get an Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) house, saying that she is tired of living in a shack as when it rains water seeps inside damaging her belongings.

“All I want to know is when will I get my RDP house,” said Sithole. Mabuza said he has heard the cries from the community of Tshwane of being poor, lack of service delivery and a high crime rate. He said he would pass the information to Police Minister Bheki Cele. He said most areas have similar complaints of crime. He will pass the information to Cele and also urged communities to work hand-in-hand with the police and not allow their children to smoke nyaope and other drugs and better the lives of their children.

“When we talk about this they (criminals) don’t just come from above, they are among us. Work with the government to root out crime. I want to visit the informal settlement that one lady spoke about so I can see it. This means that we have to build houses for the people so that they live in a good space, ” said Mabuza. He urged communities to go out and vote, reminding them that it is the right thing to do. “We fought for this day. On 1 November dress up and show up at a voting station near you. Vote so that you can decide how you want the country to be run, it is important,” said Mabuza.