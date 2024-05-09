Mabuza confident that ANC will retain power in Gauteng despite pressure and shortfalls

Former Deputy President David Mabuza is confident that the African National Congress (ANC) will retain power in the upcoming elections, including in Gauteng, where polls have suggested that it may not win. Gauteng is deemed as the most contested province with the ANC currently leading the opposition with just one seat in the provincial legislature.

Mabuza is one of the party veterans who have been thrust into the forefront of the campaign ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections. It is arguably the most heated election since independence and will be held on May 29. The heavyweights that the party has unleashed include former president Thabo Mbeki, former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, and former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale. This is part of the ANC's strategy to revive their support base as the road to elections is getting tougher and tighter.

Addressing the media in Alex, Mabuza encouraged the people of Alex to vote for the ANC so that they could continue receiving services. He applauded the work done by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to ensure that services are delivered in his province. “I am sure the current premier and ANC chairperson here is ready for the task. I am saying people of Gauteng support him for his energy and ideas to be seen,” he said.