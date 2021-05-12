Mabuza faces questions in Parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza is on Wednesday expected to answer questions in Parliament with MPs demanding answers on a number of issues including land reform and Covid-19.

Mabuza is to respond to questions on the setting up of the No Fault Compensation Fund for people who have been injured during the vaccination programme.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a few weeks ago the government pumped R250 million into the fund for compensation to the victims.

The questions on the vaccines comes at the time the government has been warned about a possible third wave following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament last week that the National Coronavirus Command Council was going to meet following the increase in infections.

The government was also keeping an eye on India after opposition parties called for the government to close its borders.

Mabuza will respond to questions on the land reform programme.

Parliament is busy with the process to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The other committee of Parliament is busy with the Expropriation Bill that deals with the expropriation of property in the public interest or for a public purpose.

The government said it would engage in different processes on land reform in order to expedite.

The ANC at its National Executive Committee meeting this past weekend also discussed the land reform programme.

POLITICAL BUREAU