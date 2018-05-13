Cape Town - South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his deputy David Mabuza as his Special Envoy to Russia, with the latter scheduled to meet with President Vladimir Putin this week.

In a statement, the presidency said that Mabuza will meet with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday "to amongst others, convey President Ramaphosa’s message of congratulation to President Putin on his re-election in March and his subsequent inauguration on 7 May 2018 as President of the Russian Federation".

The statement added: "President Ramaphosa looks forward to further strengthening the already existing political, economic and trade ties between South Africa and Russia. These relations are underpinned by the common values the two countries share with regard to respect for the rule of law in international relations, multilateralism, the central role of the United Nations in global governance, the primary role of the United Nations Security Council in the maintenance of global peace and security, the development of bilateral relations on the basis of equality, reciprocity, mutual benefit and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."



Ramaphosa is set to host his Russian counterpart as well as other heads of State of the Brazil Russia India China South Africa (BRICS) bloc of nations at the forthcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa from 25-27 July 2018.



