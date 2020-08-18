Mabuza set to miss Parliament for a second time due to ill health

Deputy President David Mabuza will once again miss his appearance before Parliament on Thursday as he continues to recover from an illness. Speaker Thandi Modise confirmed on Tuesday she has received a letter from Mabuza that he would no longer be able to show up in the House as scheduled due to ill-health. It is the second time in a row in a space of two months that Mabuza would not appear before MPs to answer several questions. "Deputy President Mabuza was previously scheduled to answer oral questions in both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces last month when he requested alternative dates. His appearance before the National Assembly was subsequently rescheduled for Thursday. The deputy president has once again fully committed to his availability before Parliament once fully recovered," said Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo in a statement.

Mabuza was scheduled to answer questions on a range of issues including State-Owned Entities and Covid-19.

The country has been mired in controversy over the looting of funds of Covid-19 funds.

The government has roped in the Special Investigating Unit to lead a probe into all corruption-related to Covid-19 across the state.

Various agencies have also been said to be working on these cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the involvement of the SIU would be able to dig deep into what happened into the funds and that the people implicated in wrongdoing must be arrested.

The government had set aside billions of rands to fight the outbreak of Covid-19.

But national and provincial departments have been caught up in scandals of theft and looting.

