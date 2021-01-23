Mabuza to give keynote tribute at Jackson Mthembu’s memorial on Monday

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver a keynote tribute at a memorial event on Monday in honour of the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, the Presidency said in a statement. The memorial event, originally planned for Saturday, has been postponed following consultation between The Presidency and Mthembu’s family. Mthembu died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday. On Friday, Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Mthembu will be given a Category 1 funeral. “The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy accords Official Funerals Category 1 to serving ministers,” he said.

He added that the national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday until Sunday evening.

Mthembu’s funeral will take place on Sunday in his home town of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral which will take place with strict adherence to the Covid-19 regulations pertaining to funerals and the prohibition on public gatherings.”

“Minister Mthembu contributed immensely to the liberation Struggle as an anti-apartheid activist, student leader and unionist, for which he was subjected to harassment and detention by the apartheid security forces,” said Seale.

The statement added that Mthembu’s funeral and memorial services will be streamed on several government online platforms.

IOL