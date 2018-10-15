File picture

Johannesburg - South African Deputy President David Mabuza has on Monday called on all stakeholders to be committed in their efforts of implementing the peace agreement for the benefit of the people of South Sudan and the entire African continent, the presidency said. He committed all role players to work together in achieving lasting peace, stability and development in the Republic of South Sudan.

Mabuza has concluded his working visit to the Republic of South Sudan where he held talks with President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

He expressed his confidence in the peace process and assured the president and the people of South Sudan, of South Africa’s continued and unwavering support.

During his visit to South Sudan, Mabuza held talks with the leadership of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, the leadership of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, the leadership of Former Detainees, the Convenors of the National Dialogue and members of Diplomatic Corps in Juba.

Mabuza indicated that South Africa will continue to provide support and share her own experience learned from South Africa’s transition to democracy. He expressed his confidence that the Revitalised Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan will sustain the prevailing positive mood in the country.

Mabuza has departed for the Republic of Sudan where he will continue to execute his duties as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy on South Sudan.

