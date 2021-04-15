Magashule has ’wonderful visit’ with Zuma at Nkandla to discuss ’step aside’ resolution

Durban – ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has sought divine intervention from the church as he continues to mull over the resolution of the NEC for leaders charged with corruption to step aside by the end of the month, or face suspension.

Magashule, who earlier this month indicated that he would be consulting senior figures of the party including former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, and former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, was speaking following talks with Zuma in Nkandla.

The embattled secretary general made Zuma’s sprawling KwaDakwunuse homestead in the KwaNxamalala village of Nkandla the second visit of his consultation whistle-stop tour, which began with talks with Phosa on Tuesday.

Addressing the media outside the gates of the R246 million compound, Magashule said he was not only consulting politicians as he sought guidance on the step aside resolution, while repeatedly referring to the talks with Zuma as a “wonderful visit”.

“I have done a lot of consultation, be it with churches, everybody. And I do have some guidance, not counselling, guidance,” Magashule said, admitting that his consultative talks had also seen him seek guidance from the clergy.