Magashule has ’wonderful visit’ with Zuma at Nkandla to discuss ’step aside’ resolution
Durban – ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has sought divine intervention from the church as he continues to mull over the resolution of the NEC for leaders charged with corruption to step aside by the end of the month, or face suspension.
Magashule, who earlier this month indicated that he would be consulting senior figures of the party including former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma, and former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, was speaking following talks with Zuma in Nkandla.
The embattled secretary general made Zuma’s sprawling KwaDakwunuse homestead in the KwaNxamalala village of Nkandla the second visit of his consultation whistle-stop tour, which began with talks with Phosa on Tuesday.
Addressing the media outside the gates of the R246 million compound, Magashule said he was not only consulting politicians as he sought guidance on the step aside resolution, while repeatedly referring to the talks with Zuma as a “wonderful visit”.
“I have done a lot of consultation, be it with churches, everybody. And I do have some guidance, not counselling, guidance,” Magashule said, admitting that his consultative talks had also seen him seek guidance from the clergy.
With ANC NEC member and staunch Zuma backer Tony Yengeni by his side in Nkandla, Magashule told the media that during the meeting with Zuma they had generally discussed the party’s issues more than his own.
“Remember that the step aside, so called, is not about Ace Magashule. I hear people want to say only those who are charged, we refer them to the resolution of Nasrec,” Magashule said.
Magashule is currently facing more than 70 charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering alongside 15 other co-accused in relation to a R255m asbestos-removal contract from his time as premier of the Free State.
Following its regular meeting from March 26 to 29, the NEC resolved to give all its senior and provincial leaders charged with corruption and other serious charges 30 days to step aside or face suspension.