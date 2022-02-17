Magashule humbled by prayers ahead of corruption trial

Johannesburg - Former Free State Premier and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has expressed appreciation to the eBuhleni Shembe Church in Joburg which over the past weeks held special prayer sessions for him ahead of his corruption trial next week. On Wednesday, Magashule attended a thanksgiving service hosted by the church where its members could be seen embracing and welcoming him.

The suspended ANC leader was invited ahead of his court appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Magashule is facing 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to the R225 million asbestos removal tender during his tenure as premier. He is currently out on R200 000 bail alongside his co-accused.

“Magashule feels humbled by the gesture of the church movement who are supporting him in prayer, because he knows that what is being accused of needs prayers. He is innocent,” an ANC member close to Magashule said. The confidant, who did not want to be named, further said: “Magashule is ready for the case that is due to sit for two days next week and he wishes for no further delays and he has confidence in the judicial system that he would be vindicated that he is innocent.” In his last appearance, Magashule said he did not know he was dragged into the case, saying he had done nothing wrong.

He maintained his innocence. Another special prayer meeting is scheduled to be held on February 18 at the Tumahole Master Nakedi Sports Centre in Parys.