Johannesburg - The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule says the thousands of rands requested from businessman Ignatius Mpambani were for students.
Moroadi Cholota, who worked for Magashule from 2013, appeared at the Zondo commission on Friday.
She faced questions regarding emails she sent to Mpambani requesting money. The payment requests differed with some ranging from R250 000 to R500 000.
The issue of payment requests was first brought up in the testimony of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.
Dukwana told the commission the Free State department of human settlements had in 2014 awarded a controversial contract for the auditing of houses that were built with asbestos in the province. The contract was awarded to Diamond Hill, a company owned by businessman Ignatius Mpambani, and Blackhead Consulting, as a joint venture.