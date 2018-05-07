Mahikeng - The North West Business Forum on Tuesday evening welcomed the resignation of embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The African National Congress (ANC) earlier confirmed the resignation, adding that it accepted Mahumapelo's decision to step down.

The embattled leader told the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that by Wednesday afternoon, he would be the "former premier" of the province.

"By tomorrow [Wednesday] midday, Supra Obakeng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo, will be the former premier of the North West," he told the public broadcaster.

He said all that was left was to follow the administrative process prescribed in the Constitution.

Reacting to the announcement was Sello Mogodiri from the North West Business Forum, who said Mahumapelo's resignation showed that "the people are the ultimate owners of government".

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Supra Mahumapelo resigns as North West premier

"As the North West Business Forum we appreciate that Mahumapelo has decided out of his conscious to resign. We are also happy that there is no of loss life. We call for calm. The people of the North West must come first. They must find peace and stability. Services first. The people are the ultimate owners of government," said Mogodiri.

SACP Provincial Secretary Madoda Sambatha said Mahumapelo's replacement must start cleaning corruption.

"If he resigned like we said earlier. We think he would have done what we had wanted . His replacement must not be him. He must not be replaced by someone like him.

"Residents must accept that ANC listens and it is part of them. Everyone must start a cleaning campaign," said Sambatha.

The Star has been reliably informed that the ANC in Bokone Bophirima will hold a special PEC meeting on Wednesday morning.

Mahumapelo will also officially announce his resignation.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star