Johannesburg - As former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba join forces in the process of forming a new political party, they have been warned that they will be unsuccessful without the help of senior political figures.
Both Maimane and Mashaba, who resigned unceremoniously from the DA soon after Helen Zille’s election as Federal Council chairperson in October, announced this week that they would work together to drive what they called the People’s Dialogue.
Through Mashaba’s explanation, it was understood that the People’s Dialogue would test whether members of the public would accept a new political party, which they intend to form.
Political analyst Daile Silke said Mashaba had started the People’s Dialogue.
“This is an initial phase, and if he feels that the response to the dialogue is sufficiently strong for him to launch a political party, he will go ahead.”