Gauteng MEC of Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - All public transport drivers could soon be forced to have advanced driving licences as part of curbing fatalities on the roads in Gauteng if MEC Jacob Mamabolo has his way. This comes after two commuters died and 39 others were left injured during a bus accident in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Mamabolo said road deaths had reached epidemic proportions in the province, saying the provincial government would now intensify its introduction of advanced driving licences as preconditions for employing public transport drivers.

Mamabolo said the plan would start with all bus companies that were contracted by the department in the province.

“As part of our efforts to reduce the road fatalities, I will be engaging with all bus companies that have contracts with the department to make advance driving a compulsory skill for their drivers,” Mamabolo said.