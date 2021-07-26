Make R350 grant permanent and increase it - Malema

SPEAKING at the EFF's birthday celebration on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that the return of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant may be an electioneering political tool. President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the grant would make a comeback following its suspension earlier this year. It will run until March 2022.

Malema said although the grant's extension was welcomed, he found it suspicious that it would end in March, a month after February - when elections are likely to take place. He said the grant should be made permanent and the payout should be increased. Malema spoke widely on Monday on various issues of concern to the party.

He also touched on the need for South Africans to vaccinate and said it was the only way the world could come out of the pandemic and return to normality. He again criticised the government for only purchasing Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine doses. The EFF has been advocating that the Chinese and Russian-manufactured vaccines be procured by the government. The party said these vaccines would help speed up the vaccination programme by providing additional doses.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority has explained the regulatory requirements for vaccines to be approved for use. Despite this, Malema insists that Ramaphosa has a preference for the use of certain vaccines. Malema said while he encouraged vaccinations for all citizens, rumours of forced vaccinations by employers were unacceptable. He insisted that people had to be treated fairly and be educated about the importance of vaccinations and not be threatened over vaccinations.