Malema breaks silence on Jacob Zuma's ANC stance: 'He has a right to vote for Umkhonto weSizwe'

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has broken his silence on former president Jacob Zuma’s stance of campaigning for Umkhonto weSizwe, the newly registered party, instead of the ANC. “President Zuma has got a right to vote for any party he wishes to vote for, and we can’t interfere with his rights,” he said.

Malema said that they would be happy if Zuma had announced that his vote would be in favour of his party. “So he decides to vote to go vote for non-existing things, and that is not going to help us displace the ANC,” he said. MALEMA: President Zuma has got a right to vote for any Party he wishes to vote for, and we can’t interfere with his right.#EFFPresser — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 5, 2024 This comes after Zuma announced last month in Soweto that he will vote for MK in the upcoming elections.

According to Zuma, this would work wonders in trying to save the ANC from losing power. Malema addressed a media briefing at Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday. This is the party preparing to launch its manifesto next month in the province.

Malema clarified that the EFF had nothing to do with MK, who joined it, or how they were campaigning for the nearing national elections. Malema, however, remarked that Zuma was in denial about the ANC's loss of control and power. He emphasised that no one could save the ANC from its decline.

MALEMA: President Zuma is in denial, and…of course veterans of the ANC are like that, they are in denial that the ANC is Dead.#EFFPresser — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 5, 2024 “President Zuma in denial that the ANC is dead… He will cause himself a heart attack because those people (ANC) are not in a position to be rescued by anyone including former President Nelson Mandela. He would not rescue it with his Madiba magic,” he said. Malema said Zuma was just trying by all means to save it but “nothing will come of it.” Malema has sent a stern warning to his party members to not participate in any activities that the MK has planned ahead of the elections.