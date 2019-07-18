Former President Jacob Zuma appears at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State capture. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema said everyone should be treated the same when they appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture. Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Malema said everyone implicated in wrongdoing should go testify to the commission.

"Go there and share information. People must be treated the same," he said, adding that he did not care whether it was former president Jacob Zuma or not.

He said no matter how much Zuma was hated and people wanted him to go to jail, he should be treated the same

"No matter we hate and want him in jail, he has rights."

But Malema had advice for Zuma on how he should conduct himself at the commission.

"Zuma must answer questions and stop coughing. What he does is to cough and from that he says 'I don't know'. We don't want that, we want answers," he said.

He also said President Cyril Ramaphosa was equally free to appear before the commission like anyone else.

Malema said the commission should not focus on the Guptas, but be extended to look at multi-year deals involving state-owned entities and private companies that benefited from government tenders such as Bidvest which won cleaning and catering tenders in airports.

"Let the Guptas not be isolated," he said before saying the Opperheinmeimers should be treated the same for operating an airport at a national key point at OR Tambo International Airport.

"Guptas must be punished like everyone. Ruppert must go to the commission."

Political Bureau