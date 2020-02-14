Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema says Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will finish her term of office, come rain or shine.
Malema was addressing the Press Club of South Africa in Cape Town post the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
Fielding several questions, Malema was asked why his political party had done a U-turn on Mkhwebane after the Red Berets had initially indicated that they did not have any confidence in her after she released the controversial report about the Absa Lifeboat matter.
Malema said: "We have never called her (Mkhwebane) a spy. We may not like what people do but we respect the rule of law."
On the process initiated by the DA in Parliament to remove Mkhwebane from office, Malema said government and the country had to put emotions aside. He said that the court would rule in her favour on the matter.