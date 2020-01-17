Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has effectively been accused of using the same stalling tactics as former president Jacob Zuma in his bid to evade criminal charges for inciting his party’s followers to occupy vacant land.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi have told the Constitutional Court that Malema and the EFF were pre-empting the determinations of the trial court. “This court, noting the lengthy delays in the commencement of especially high-profile criminal trials, has held that dilatory constitutional applications in criminal matters are to be discouraged.
“Deploring the ‘Stalingrad defence’, as deployed by a prominent accused, this court observed that trials should start ‘sooner rather than later’,” read heads of argument by Lamola and Batohi’s counsel, Hilton Epstein, SC, Michael Osborne and Palesa Khoza, filed in the Constitutional Court last month.
Lamola and Batohi were referring to the fraud and corruption charges Zuma faces and his bid to delay having his day in court, as well as controversial businessman Dave King’s attempts to evade 322 counts of fraud, tax and exchange control regulations, money- laundering and racketeering.
King eventually agreed to pay the taxman and the prosecution almost R720million in 2013.