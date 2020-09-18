Malema latest politician to throw his weight behind Lungisa's ’unfair’ prison sentence

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julus Malema is the latest politician to throw his support behind for now jailed Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa. Lungisa began serving his two-year prison sentence on Thursday following failed attempts to have his sentence reversed. Lungisa was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in 2018. This was after he had assaulted DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a council sitting in 2016. Last week, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his application to have his sentence reversed.

His latest attempt is with the Constitutional Court as he filed papers arguing for his sentence to be reduced.

It has been reported he has argued in court papers a prison is an unsuitable place for him. He said his conviction was too harsh.

He had also attempted to approach the High Court to have his bail extended while the Constitutional Court considered his matter.

On Thursday, footage emerged of Lungisa arriving at a prison in Port Elizabeth to start his prison term. He continued to profess his innocence and the harshness of the sentence.

He was flanked by ANC members who supported him during his arrival.

Several ANC politicians, including ANC Youth League members, have expressed their unhappiness with Lungisa's prison term.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandille Masina had also expressed his support for Lungisa.

Malema also weighed in on Thursday night calling Lungisa's sentence “unfair” and claiming he did nothing wrong.

"@mrlungisa did nothing wrong, and I support him. I will soon visit him in jail and support all initiatives to get him out of jail soon. Be strong my DP; you are our generational deputy President," Malema tweeted.

Malema's tweets have been received with mixed reactions with some social media users responding to his comment by tagging the video showing Lungisa reaching out for the glass jug and smashing it on Kayser's head.

