EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's manifesto launch in Soshanguve. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Pretoria - EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday released the party's radical and ambitious manifesto, promising economic growth rates of up to 10% once it takes over from the ANC. Malema told a packed Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane, that the EFF will increase the national minimum wage to R4 500 for the lowest paid workers.

He dismissed the national minimum wage of R3 500 a month made into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

The manifesto states that the EFF will achieve a 6% economic growth rate in its first two years in power and 10% in the remaining three.

"The EFF government will introduce laws that compel huge corporations to directly contribute to the construction of schools, hospitals and other important social development projects and programmes," reads the manifesto.

Should the EFF be in government it will criminalise racism.

Malema said his administration will end the provision of state housing to members of the executive.

He promised that the EFF government will stop having deputy ministers.

#EFFManifestoLaunch CIC @Julius_S_Malema continues the keynote on the people’s program of action for total change #OurLandAndJobsNow pic.twitter.com/QIB5RPsY3N — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 2, 2019

Under the EFF, public representatives and servants found guilty of corruption will lose their pension benefits and be barred from re-entering the public service respectively.

Thousands of EFF members flocked to the township north of the capital clad in the party's bright red regalia.

Earlier this week, Malema said the party chose Giant Stadium because hiring the much bigger FNB Stadium in Johannesburg would have cost over R4-million.

At the manifesto launch, he said Giant Stadium was chosen because it was closer to the people.

Political Bureau