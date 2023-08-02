Independent Online
Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Malema says Nasi Ispani recruitment programme in Gauteng is for electioneering

EFF leader Julius Malema and some of the party’s national leadership address the media at their headquarters Winnie Mandela House in the Joburg CBD. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Once again EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed and criticised the Nasi Ispani recruitment programme for being a political force that seeks to mobilise people across Gauteng for jobs to support the ANC as the 2024 elections draw near.

“Nasi Ispani is a political programme that seeks to empower ANC volunteers and make them work for the ANC in the 2024 elections,” he said.

The recruitment programme was launched by the Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, as a promise to get more young people into the labour market as well as fight against unemployment, poverty, crime, and corruption in the province.

He accused Lesufi of trying to counter the EFF rally by calling people to Orlando Stadium with a bribe of jobs. “He failed even with a bribe of jobs, people did not go because they know that programme for what it is. It is a fake programme by Panyaza Lesufi, they can scream anyhow they want. That is the only thing they are trying to do to save the ANC,” he said.

He added that they will be exposed soon for their actions.

Malema alleged that Lesufi brought up a picture of an EFF supporter who is also a beneficiary of the programme to manipulate the public.

He challenged the media to research the initiative’s beneficiaries that are appointed to the most positions. “You find them wearing ANC T-shirts on the social media accounts,” he said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

