Malema slams SANDF deployment to DRC as ‘out of order’, calls on Ramaphosa to revoke decision

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to deploy SANDF soldiers in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo as “out of order”, imploring the executive to revoke the decision. Malema said the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to peacekeeping operations should be stopped with immediate effect, adding that they were not fit to participate in the mission.

“The South African deployment of soldiers to DRC is out of order, it must be withdrawn with immediate effect,” he said. Malema made the comments while addressing members of the media during a press briefing at the red beret’s Winnie Madikizela Mandela House headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday. The red berets leader stressed that the defence forces did not have the capacity to protect country and its border, yet they were being deployed to another country to protect the base.

“Ramaphosa wants to kill our children in DRC, our troops are sent there to be killed because they are not properly trained, they must come back home,” he said. In a statement on Thursday, the SANDF confirmed that three of its soldiers were killed and two injured in the DRC. According to the SANDF, a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African contingent military bases inflicting casualties and injuries to their soldiers.

The country’s contingent is part of the SADC mission in the DRC deployed to support and assist the government of DRC in its effort to bring peace, security and stability to that region. During the briefing, Malema blamed the ANC government for collapsing the army and not paying them well for the job. “Take a walk and look at a South African soldier walking, you see a demoralised who is carrying a rifle and you can see that it is heavy on him. He is not even fit to carry it, he said.

Malema said that is why in their manifesto, they will finance the army and ensure that the soldiers are properly trained and the necessary equipment needed for the success of the army is provided. Meanwhile, Malema has been criticised for the opening of South African borders and allowing illegal immigrants into the country.