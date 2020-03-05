Malema tells black business community: Be radical about transforming the economy

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has warned the black business community that it will remain on the margins of the mainstream economy of the country if it refuses to be confrontational and disruptive.

Malema was addressing the Black Business Council annual summit in Midrand, Johannesburg, where he and other political leaders were debating socio-economic transformation and inclusive growth.

Malema accused black business of being timid in confronting the predominantly white-owned economy and of being comfortable with being hired as mere "economy managers".

“You seem to be extremely comfortable to manage the economy of white people. Many of you do not engage critically against the status quo with the hope that you will be called upon to serve in a particular board or to chair a particular board. You want to be in the good books, at the same time you claim to be advocating for transformation in business. You will never transform it if you are going to sweet talk the status quo,” Malema said.

The BBC summit’s theme for the year is “The role of black business in industrialisation, localisation, beneficiation, radio-frequency spectrum, African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and inclusive economic growth in order to create employment”.