EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters at the party's 6th-anniversary celebration in Nelspruit. Picture: EFF/Twitter

Nelspruit - EFF leader Julius Malema will launch a campaign targeting one of South Africa's richest people, businessman Johann Rupert. Malema told EFF supporters at a packed KaNyamazane Stadium in Nelspruit that he has been informed that there was a place in Malelane owned by Rupert that did not pay its municipality rates.

Rupert's exclusive Leopard Creek Golf Estate reportedly owes the Nkomazi Local Municipality millions of rands for rates.

"The municipality is unable to close him down because they are scared of him, because Rupert is the father of their president (Cyril Ramaphosa) and all their leaders," Malema said.

He urged EFF supporters and members to pay Rupert a visit and ask him when he is paying for the services.

"We are made to pay for water and electricity, Rupert is not paying for water and electricity. Let us go to every door of a property owned by Rupert and say to them: 'Pay Malelane'," said Malema.

He said the ANC and the municipality it governs were scared of Rupert.

"Let us go there. The leadership of the EFF will announce the date and time, the targeted properties of Rupert where we are going to visit peacefully and say to him 'if you want to voetsek, voetsek, stop threatening us here," Malema explained.

He said if Rupert wants to leave the country he must do so.

It was recently reported that Rupert was considering leaving South Africa because of his disappointment with the ANC, Ramaphosa and the possibility of Deputy President David Mabuza becoming the head of state.

