Malema wants suburbs to pay water, electricity bills for Sassa recipients in townships

Sassa recipients are not going to pay for water and electricity services under an EFF government - people living in the suburbs will have to subsidise them. This was a commitment made by EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday when he addressed more than 3 000 of his supporters at Bopheleng’s ward 6 in the Vaal, which also comprised a neighbouring informal settlement.

Malema was on a campaign trail in various areas of the Vaal in which he urged voters to cast their ballot for his party. He also urged first-time voters and those who relocated from the Eastern Cape, Lesotho and various neighbouring towns and now living in Bophelong, to register to vote in ward 6 this weekend. Malema told the crowd that the fact that millions of people are recipients of Sassa grants was an indication of their “poor status”. “So under an EFF government, those that are receiving grants are not going to pay for water and electricity. The Sassa money is not enough. So who will pay for them? Malema asked.