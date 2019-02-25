EFF leader Julius Malema at the Newcastle Magistrate's Court. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The case in which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been charged with contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, was on Monday postponed to July 8. Malema made a brief appearance at the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court, where he was excused from personally attending the July sitting.

The outspoken leader is being charged with incitement and trespassing under the 1956 Act following statements he made in Newcastle in 2016 during an EFF rally when he encouraged supporters to occupy land.

The EFF leader insists he was merely paraphrasing the Freedom Charter, which states the land shall be shared among those who work it.

Following an appearance at the same court in November 2016 related to the same charges, Malema stepped outside to address supporters and reiterated the statements that led to the charge.

Malema was joined by high rank EFF leaders at his Monday appearance, including his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Godrich Gardee and national spokesperson, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, among others.

The Newcastle case is dependant on the outcome of Malema’s challenge of the constitutionality of the Act.

That case was heard in December at the High Court in Pretoria, with judgment being reserved.

Malema’s legal team says the legislation is a relic of apartheid that was used to suppress the free speech of black South Africans and should be scrapped.

Malema is expected to address thousands supporters outside the Newcastle court, where his supporters created a sea of red with their party regalia.

African News Agency/ANA