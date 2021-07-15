Mall of Thembisa survives the night after receiving looting threats

In a statement, the mall thanked local law enforcement, public order policing, the South African National Defence Force and the community of Thembisa for their assistance throughout the night.

“With their backing and the extensive independent measures we had put in place, the mall and the livelihoods of its community were protected. There is no doubt that the mall still faces an ongoing threat over the coming days and weeks, but we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all parties involved, including the media, in helping us to protect the site,” the statement said.

The mall, which only opened its doors in November last year, became the victim of looting on Monday and Tuesday night.

The statement said the mall, which was in the heart of Clayville in Gauteng, had been instrumental in the creation of more than 4 500 jobs for the community, and said it was vital that they received assistance to protect the mall.