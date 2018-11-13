



The minister was dealt a blow when the Constitutional Court dismissed his application to appeal the high court ruling. The court said the case was unlikely to succeed.





This was the second blow for Gigaba after the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gigaba violated the constitution and the executive ethics code when he told untruths under oath in court.





A video of Gigaba performing a sexual act on himself - which he says was stolen when his phone was hacked - has also been widely circulated on social media, drawing strong criticism from opposition parties.





According to the Presidency, Gigaba indicated in his letter of resignation that he was stepping aside "for the sake of our country and the movement to which he belongs".





"Further to relieve the president from undue pressure and allow him to focus on improving the lives of the people of South Africa and for him to do the best he can to serve the country and save it from this economic meltdown."



Ramaphosa has requested Minister of Transport Dr Blade Nzimande to act as Minister of Home Affairs until a permanent appointment is made.



