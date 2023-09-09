Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s shoes too big to fill, cultural expert

The death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has left a huge void in the Zulu Royal family and Kingdom as his influence and role dates back to King Bhekuzulu in the 1950s until his death in 1968 and when the late King Zwelithini took over the reigns in the early 1970s until his death in 2021. Buthelezi continued in his role as Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation when the current King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was appointed to the position after the death of his father.

University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko said Buthelezi was a huge figure in the Zulu Royal family. She said this did not end in the Zulu kingdom, but he worked with traditional leaders from other parts of South Africa and the rest of the continent. Mazibuko said Buthelezi fought for the respect of traditional leadership for almost his entire life and this was reflected in the role he played in the royal family.