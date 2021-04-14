Mantashe explains cadre deployment to Zondo Commission

Mineral Resources Minister and national chairperson of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe is in the hot seat at the Zondo commission as he attempts to clarify the party's policy on development and deployment of its cadres. Evidence leader advocate Alec Freund has been questioning Mantashe the ANC's policy. He maintained that the strategic deployment of ANC cadres played an important role in the ANC taking control of the post-liberation state. Mantashe began proceedings by reading his opening statement about deployment of ANC cadres to government positions. He told the commission that the ANC has a "deployment policy" and not "cadre deployment".

In a supplementary statement written by Mantashe in 2018, he said that the ANC's aim was to "deepen the hold of the liberation movement over the levers of the state".

When Freund asked if the ANC was looking to control the public service and administration, Mantashe agreed but Freund pointed out that the public service was supposed to be non-partisan and that posed a conflict.

The evidence-leader further stated that the difficulty came in when the obligation to promote a non-partisan public service was in contention with the ANC deployment policy which pushed for its own cadres to be placed at state-owned enterprises to gain greater control.

However Mantashe insisted that that the ANC did not have a cadre deployment and that the deployment committee only recommended cadres but it did not guarantee the placement of that cadre in that position.

"Everyone still has to go through the interview processes and get in on merit. It's about employing competent people… ," Mantashe said.

Freund emphasised that a non-partisan public service was not there to work for the betterment of one political party and that the ANC's policy seemed to be at odds with what the Constitution of SA prescribed.

He pointed out that it was clear that cadres were sent into the State and knows that their position was to further the goals of the ANC.

But, Mantashe said that cadres are well aware they become public representatives when they join the state.

He also explained that every political party involved in governance would try to prepare it's members to participate effectively in government which is not necessarily "partisan".

He added that while the ANC's deployment committee may recommend a board member for an SOE, their view was not binding.

POLITICAL BUREAU