Mapisa-Nqakula writes to Parliament

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has written to Parliament informing it formally of the investigation into corruption allegations against her. She informed members of Parliament (MPs) that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not provided her or her lawyers with full details of the case.

She said she was still in the dark about the details of the charges. Mapisa-Nqakula said she was innocent, despite the allegations of corruption. The letter was read by Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli to members of the national legislature.

Mapisa-Nqakula had made the request that MPs be officially informed about her circumstances. In her letter Mapisa-Nqakula said the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) was probing her but she did not have all the full facts on the case. “I still do not have full information as to the nature of the investigation and/or allegations against me as the NPA is yet to provide a full disclosure to me or my appointed legal representative,” wrote Mapisa-Nqakula.

“Given my appointment as a leader of a key institution of the state, occupying the high office of the speaker of the National Assembly of our Parliament I am aware of an implication that such an investigation may have on me, my work and the office I occupy.” Tsenoli said Mapisa-Nqakula said she was taking special leave of absence to protect the integrity and functioning of Parliament. “This is despite my already pronounced innocence on the allegations made public against me,” Mapisa-Nqakula stated in the letter.

Tsenoli said the speaker felt the matter should be brought to the attention of Parliament. This comes after the acting speaker accepted the motion of no confidence against the speaker. The official opposition tabled the motion of no confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula.