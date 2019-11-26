Rustenburg - Marikana activist Napoleon Webster is a member of Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) in good standing, his branch maintains, despite the North West provincial leadership stating that he was not a member.
"As far as I know he [Napoleon Webster] is a member in good standing of the EFF in Marikana," Mirranda Zimba Bosanathi, the secretary of the EFF in ward 32 insisted on Monday.
"I was the secretary of the ward, I did not receive any information that I should not allow him back in the EFF, according to my submission Napoleon is a member in good standing. I am the one who filled in his membership form then [I] submitted it..."
Webster's EFF membership status was brought up by the North West chairperson Matshidiso Botswe on a statement dated November 22.
"The Economic Freedom Fighters in North West province would like to categorically state that Napoleon Webster is not a member of the EFF. Mr Webster is one part of the people who left the EFF to join other political formation. His actions violated a standing resolution of the central command team, that says no one shall be readmitted into the EFF after voluntary resignation from the party," Botswe stated.