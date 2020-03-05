Mashaba to host event on 'The People's Dialogue'

Johannesburg - Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba says "The People's Dialogue" event will provide an opportunity for South Africans to share their hopes and aspirations for an alternative political party which hopes to rival the ANC.

Mashaba, who left his mayoral position and the DA in November last year, said he received overwhelming support from citizens on building an alternative political base. He said he will be hosting an event on March 24 which will give an opportunity for different voices to be heard.

"It is clear to me from the initial feedback that a large number of South Africans share the values I hold dear and believe that these are the values we need to embrace as a society to fix our country," Mashaba said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Mashaba said his values and those of people that support his vision were focused on a country that could support business and entrepreneurs to succeed with government support. He said some desire a non-racial culture, a desire for the rule of law and political system that serves the interests of citizens.

"On the basis of the support received for these values, I am now going to work with the best and most dedicated South Africans to set up the new political party. We will establish a political party around these shared values that will be unlike any to come before it, and that will ensure that it serves the people of South Africa and not itself," he said.