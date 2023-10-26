Mashatile says they have set up a task team on Sassa grant payments to prevent glitches

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has announced they have set up a task team that will monitor the payment of social grants to prevent glitches that led to the non-payment of grants to thousands of beneficiaries in September. Mashatile said the task team comprises the Department of Social Development, the Department of Communications, and Digital Technologies, the South African Social Security Agency, the SA Post Office and Postbank.

He said they have also beefed up the task team with technical experts from banks. He said Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Minister of Communications Mondli Gungubele were now reporting to President Cyril Ramaphosa regularly on the payment of social grants. The glitch at Postbank affected thousands of social grant recipients.

Mashatile, who was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, said the measures that have been taken will ensure what happened in September does not happen again. The task team that has been established will monitor the grant payment system in real time to prevent any glitches. They will also strengthen the technical infrastructure of the Postbank.

“I did indicate earlier that there is now a task team that has been set up, constituted of the Department of Social Development, Communications, and Digital Technologies, but also including Sassa, the Post Office, and Postbank. Those people are part of that task team. They have just started their work, but one of the things they reported about that they will look at is consistent monthly payments so that we don’t go wrong there. That is the first thing,” said Mashatile. Mashatile said Ramaphosa has asked the task team to look at the overhaul of the system. “One of the things the president has asked them to do is the overall overhauling of the system.

“I can assure you that this matter is being taken seriously by the president. These ministers have already reported to Cabinet, and the task team has been set up. Work is happening. We are going to monitor very strongly to make sure that it does not happen again,” said Mashatile. He said the technical experts that have been roped in will be able to provide the necessary support to Postbank. They want the system to function without any glitches.

The government was committed to the seamless payment of social grants in the country. Mashatile said they were giving this issue the attention it requires.