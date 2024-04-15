Mashatile submits response to Ethics Committee on corruption allegations

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has submitted his response to the Joint Committee on Ethics over allegations of corruption. This was after the Ethics Committee wrote to Mashatile to ask him to answer on allegations of corruption.

This followed a complaint lodged by the official opposition that Mashatile has to answer to reports that he was involved in alleged corruption related to millions of rands. The Democratic Alliance (DA) alleged that Mashatile failed to disclose to the committee properties worth millions of rands in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Mashatile’s spokesperson Keith Khoza said on Monday the deputy president has submitted his response to the committee.

“Yes, he did meet the deadline for submission,” said Khoza. Mashatile had told Parliament a few weeks ago that he was going to respond to the questions sent to him by the committee to answer on corruption allegations. At the time, Mashatile said the Ethics Committee had asked that he must answer within seven days.

Mashatile has in the last few months been in the public domain over corruption allegations against him. It was alleged some of his relatives had benefited from tenders. But Mashatile has denied that he was allegedly involved in corrupt dealings.