The SAHRC summoned Gauteng MEC for sports Faith Mazibuko to appear before it over possible abuse of the Bill of Rights after she berated her senior managers in a meeting. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday summoned Gauteng member of the executive council for sports Faith Mazibuko to appear before it over possible abuse of the Bill of Rights after she berated her senior managers in a meeting. Last month, an audio recording was leaked to the media in which a furious Mazibuko ranted about service delivery ahead of May general elections.

She screamed at managers, telling them to make sure that sports facilities, referred to as combi courts, were constructed in specified communities as soon as possible, ignoring legal and tender processes.

In the audio recording, two women in the meeting, the chief financial officer (CFO) and the Head of Department (HOD), pleaded with Mazibuko that the sports facilities could be constructed as long as all was done according to the law.

But Mazibuko demanded that the facilities be constructed because she wanted "to use them to campaign to win elections".

"I empower you, you are not empowerable," Mazibuko ranted. "Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which department has an HOD that is a mlungu (white person)? Ayikho [there is none], including national."

Mazibuko will appear before the commission on Tuesday to allow it to fully assess the matter and clarify remarks attributed to her in the audio recording.

The commission said that it had initiated an investigation and consolidated all complaints received from members of the public into one.

"Upon assessment of the statements, the commission was of the view that it implicated a number of rights listed in the Bill of Rights," it said.

Mazibuko unreservedly apologised for her tone and the improper language she used towards her two senior department officials following public outrage over her remarks.

