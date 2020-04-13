Mbali Ntuli and Douglas Gibson in Twitter spat over lockdown income
Mbali does a great job on supporting extended family but in calculating her "source of income," she has overlooked her salary as an MPL. They are paid R1,013,480 per annum. Many in SA would think that this, with her other businesses puts her into a good financial position. https://t.co/plc0Dn42Xq— Douglas Gibson (@dhmgibson) April 11, 2020
1. With respect Douglas, you sent a vitriolic email about me & copied in half the world. You have also now insinuated something about me on a public platform. So you can't when I ask you why, act as though the point of your actions wasn't to humiliate me publicly. https://t.co/RK9bSsz89W— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 12, 2020
2. In your email you call me a nobody from KZN and state after speaking to John that he has convinced you that I'm "bad news". You call me a "piece of poison" So no I don't believe that you like my feisty attitude but that's ok it's your opinion. https://t.co/RK9bSsz89W— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 12, 2020
3. I don't mind if despite not knowing me you feel that way, the whole point of why i'm running is to stop this elitist culture of believing that we all need to be part of some club in order to serve people and give direction to the party we all sweat for. https://t.co/RK9bSsz89W— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) April 12, 2020
Nomfundo, I ignore racists and sexists but record I strongly supported Lindiwe Mazibuko&Mmusi Maimane.Despite some wonderful qualities both found leading Opp.not easy.Mbali, despite her millionaire job, seems to be claiming poverty. Unwise& untrue.Glad you vote DA for Mbali. https://t.co/9zBgBO8YhB— Douglas Gibson (@dhmgibson) April 12, 2020
Dear Mbali, I read your 12 points.Good for you, fighting your corner. Pity you told a fib or two. The racist, sexist,ageist twitterati, as many of them are, your fan club, are giving your moribund campaign oxygen.Perhaps I should just smile &take the abuse? https://t.co/BqC37Lx0Dc— Douglas Gibson (@dhmgibson) April 12, 2020