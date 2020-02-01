Durban - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has joined the war of words between DA leader John Steenhuisen and his predecessor Mmusi Maimane. Mbalula took to Twitter to back the former DA leader.
Steenhuisen had been quoted in a news report, criticizing Maimane, saying he focused too much on the ANC. This made Maimane angry, who referred to Steenhuisen as 'Judas', saying he had been in 'full agreement' with the strategy at the time.
“A key element of being leader of the opposition is to show the deficiencies in the ruling party.
Mbalula, a Cabinet member and a member of the governing party's national executive, said: “Yha Judas lo I agree he want to be a leader at your (Maimane) expense sies!”
Loosely, Mbalula said Steenhuisen wanted to lead the DA at Mmaimane's expense.