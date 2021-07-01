Mbalula gives Aarto system thumbs up as it is rolled out

JOHANNESBURG - The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act will go ahead as planned, with the first phase kicking off today, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Speaking at a virtual media briefing, Mbalula said the law would be rolled out, with the last phase expected to be implemented in several phases between 2022 and 2023.

The Aarto Amendment Act was signed into law in 2019. During his budget vote speech, Mbalula had announced that the system would kick off on July 1. Mbalula revealed that Phase 1 would start from today, July 1, and continue to September 30, and entailed the establishment of seven service outlets to enable the eNatis system to collect Aarto payments, collecting agents allowing elective options to be processed, and a communication and awareness campaign. He said Phase 2 would commence from October 1 2021 to December 31, and included this coming online in 67 local and metropolitan municipality areas proclaimed for the Aarto rollout.

He said Phase 3 would be implemented from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, and include the 144 remaining local municipal areas proclaimed for the Aarto roll--out. Mbalula said Phase 4 would be implemented from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, coming online with a demerit system, and a rehabilitation programme, and included the establishment of 20 Aarto self-service kiosks. “Government has had to respond in rolling out this critical intervention, set to change the landscape to reduce the high rate of non-compliance to traffic laws, and to inculcate the new habit of voluntary compliance to road traffic laws.

“Recognising that Aarto has been successfully operational in the metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane since 2008, although with teething problem that were dealt with, this national roll-out means the entire Aarto Amendment Act of 2019 with regulations is now implemented in the phased approach that will culminate with a point demerit system.,” said Mbalula. Mbalula said the demerit system would penalise drivers and fleet operators who are guilty of traffic offences or infringements by imposing demerit points that could lead to the suspension or cancellation of licences, professional driving permits or operator cards. “This is an objective system identifying reckless drivers and law-breakers so that we can remove them from driving. Common penalties are being introduced for all traffic violations throughout the country,” he said.