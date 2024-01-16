Fikile Mbalula’s former spokesperson, Ayanda Allie, has joined Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) as the head of communications, with half an eye on Parliament later this year after the 2024 general elections. Allie has been appointed communications head and will also be a parliamentary candidate for the political outfit representing the Soweto constituency.

Allie, a former journalist, author, and musician, worked as a spokesperson for Transport Minister Mbalula at the Department of Transport between June 2019 and July 2021. The Mandela Washington Fellow announced on social media platform X that she would be a parliamentary candidate for Bosa in Soweto. Bosa said Allie, who authored the book 'How To Save A Life - Reflections Of A Change Agent’, was joining young professionals and active citizens who were committing to Bosa to serve their community and their country to usher in a new government following next year's elections.

“I can no longer stand by & watch as the country lies in ruins; it’s time to build with Mmusi Maimane, Nobuntu Webster, and Team Bosa,” she said. Allie is also the founder of the Bukho Bami Youth Centre, an after-school care project that provides academic assistance to teenagers in under-resourced communities. She also serves as a trustee for the Spur Foundation and was a sessional lecturer at the Wits, while also recording a music album titled: 'We The People', which was a call for active citizenry.

Maimane said she was perfect for Bosa. "Ayanda is a natural fit for Bosa. Her work in Soweto has been admirable. South Africa could use her passion, experience, and knowledge, which are undergirded by her strong commitment to justice. “I and the many other builders who have rolled up their sleeves to build this country welcome her to the family,” he said.

Bosa deputy leader, Webster, said, “We’re so excited to have you join the Bosa family. You are a brilliant mind and leader with so much heart for South Africa”. @AyandaAllie, we’re so excited to have you join the @BuildOneSA family. You are a brilliant mind and leader with so much heart for South Africa! Welcome Sis. https://t.co/Aooyxby8NE — Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster (@NobuntuSA) January 16, 2024 President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to announce when South Africans will cast their ballots in the 2024 general elections.