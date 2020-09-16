Mbalula's gazette hints at no international travel soon

Durban - A departmental gazette issued by Fikile Mbalula, the minister of transport, hinted that while there are desperate pleas for international air travel to resume immediately, it may not happen soon.

The gazette was issued on Wednesday (and came into effect the same day) just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was to address the nation amid expectations that most restrictions like air travel, organising of music concerts and mass gatherings would be permitted when he moves the country to level 1 in a few days.

In the gazette, Mbalula said the "directions" means the directions on measures to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in the air services.

“Domestic passenger flights are permitted at the following domestic airports: (i) Bram Fischer International Airport; (ii) Cape Town International Airport; (iii) East London; (iv) George Airport; (v) Hoedspruit Airport; Kimberly Airport; (vii) King Shaka International Airport; (viii) Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport;

“(ix) Lanseria International Airport; (x) Margate Airport; (xi) Mthatha Airport; (xii) OR Tambo International Airport; (xiii) Phalaborwa Airport; (xiv) Pietermaritzburg Airport; (xvi) Plettenberg Bay Airport (xvii) Polokwane Airport (xviii) Port Elizabeth International Airport; (xix) Richards Bay Airport; (xixi) Sishen Airport (xixii)Skukuza Airport; and (xixiii)Upington International Airport."