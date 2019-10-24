Mboweni calls out Shivambu over 'intellectual inferiority' after Harvard comment









EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu got more than he bargained for when he poked fun at Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy leader Floyd Shivambu got more than he bargained for when he poked fun at Finance Minister Tito Mboweni by asking him if Harvard professors had contributed to the National Treasury’s economic policy paper.

During a question and answer session in the National Assembly, Mboweni said he found it odd that Shivambu asked about Harvard professors and did not bother to ask about other contributors, including those from South African universities. He described Shivambu’s view as intellectual inferiority and said Shivambu was placing Harvard academics higher than others. “Why are you not worried about other South African professors?” he asked. Mboweni also told the EFF deputy leader that he did not ask who funded the EFF. “It’s your business whether it is VBS. I don’t ask that question whether you repaid or not. I have not asked until I release the forensic reports,” he said in the National Assembly. Responding to another question from Shivambu, Mboweni said he was certain that the shareholders exercised their mind when they appointed Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza to his position.

“He is appointed to that position by the shareholders. I’m quite certain shareholders exercise their minds,” he said when responding to a follow-up question from Shivambu who had asked if Mabuza was suitable to lead Eskom.

Mboweni said: “Yes, he is very competent to manage the huge organisation going forward”.

Mboweni had on Tuesday told Parliament of the need to have competent officials and board of directors for Eskom when the National Assembly passed a special bill for the power utility.

Asked by the ANC’s Noxolo Abrahams about steps the National Treasury was taking within its means to ensure the expedient realisation of the goals of the seven priority tasks regarding economic recovery outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the minister said its mandate was to provide funding for policy decisions in government within the context of constraints within the fiscal envelope.

Political Bureau