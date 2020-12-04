Mboweni says SA will meet deadline on R500m Covax payment

Cape Town - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has denied that the South African government has missed the deadline to pay R500 million to join Covax.

Covax is a global mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

Mboweni told Parliament on Friday during the adoption of the Budget that the deadline to take part in Covax is December 15.

This followed a question in the House from the opposition whether the government had not stuck to the deadline.

South Africa is part of a group of middle-income countries that were to receive the vaccine.