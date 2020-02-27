Mboweni says unions shouldn't act surprised about plans to trim public wage bill

Parliament - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Thursday said there had been discussions with organised labour about his plans to trim the public sector wage bill, and that stakeholders should thus not feign surprise.

"It is incorrect to say the discussions have not been happening, the communication might have been very poor. So I want to clarify that it is incorrect that there has been no conversations," Mboweni told a joint sitting of parliament's standing and select committees on finance and appropriations.

The minister described the talks as "multi-pronged" and said those involved included the governing ANC, the South African Communist Party and the Congress of Trade Unions of South Africa (Cosatu).

"There has been conversations at the level of the political leadership, the alliance level, Cosatu, the communist party, the ANC with myself and minister (of public service and administration) Senzo Mchunu making submissions, conversations involving minister Mchunu and myself... again unpublicised, there has been conversations at Nedlac on these issues and now, the minister has formally, according to process, submitted proposals to the public service co-ordinating bargaining council," he added.

"So this is not a surprise to anybody who is involved in the process, but naturally people are going to say [different] things publicly. But I have been involved in talks with the trade union movement, I know how these things start and I know how they end.