Mbuyiseni Ndlozi accused of 'dividing the nation' after Springboks tweet









Twitter was ablaze after EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated Springboks captain Siya Kolisi on Twitter but told the rest of the team to "get congratulations from Prince Harry". Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/ African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Twitter was ablaze after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated Springboks captain Siya Kolisi on Twitter but told the rest of the team to "get congratulations from Prince Harry". Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi. the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019

This comes after the South Africa's Springboks clinched their third World Cup title with a crushing 32-12 victory over England at Yokohama Stadium in Japan.

South Africans saw the match and the victory as nation-building and as a way to unify the country.

Some accused Ndlozi of being racist, saying he was 'dividing the nation'.

Ndlozi is Racist

Ndlozi is Racist

Ndlozi is Racist

Ndlozi is Racist

Ndlozi is Racist



That why the EFF will never govern this Country . Basic minded Doctor#Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/KhzA2kDFSy — Mfundoyakhe (@Mfundoyakheey) November 2, 2019

#ndlozi what an educated waste 🚮, while other PhD holders are contributing, creating new knowledge, writing articles, our African black 🖤 educated star 🌟 #ndlozi is busy dividing us according to race & scoring empty political tries. What a shame. pic.twitter.com/9oAriZguwE — Tomza (@1_tiboss) November 3, 2019

#Ndlozi and #Ntsiki should just marry each other nje. Their names have 6 letters in common. They are both irrelevant and need rescue.



The obsession with WHITE people is slowly killing your metal health. — Mozii Maleka (@Maleka_ms2) November 2, 2019

What a disgusting tweet from this EFF clown. This person sits in our parliament. How disgusting. He clearly wants South Africa divided - and that benefits him as a politician. Shameful! #ndlozi https://t.co/59A6EfQOEv — Phumlani M. Majozi (@PhumlaniMMajozi) November 2, 2019

Others defended Ndlozi, saying he was just speaking his truth.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did the things izolo and I stan harder than ever.



Besahleli abantu etafuleni bephuza bejabulile, Dr Ndlozi came and toppled the table!😂😂😂



He showed yall!



Fake unity yamakaka😂😂



When has South Africa ever been united?#ndlozi pic.twitter.com/p7tSsnCPre — #BlackLivesMatter (@sne_ndlovuSA) November 3, 2019

I love nonconformists. Only dead fish go with the flow. I like those who swim against the current.



I'm not EFF by mistake.



Agitate. Upset the establishment. Revise the narrative. Write a different story. Stand away from the crowds. #asijiki #Ndlozi #Shivambu — Lerato wa mo Zulu (@UnmovedLee) November 2, 2019

FACT: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has blown that fake unity #strongertogether celebration to pieces 🤣🤣🤣and I love it😁😁😁 @MbuyiseniNdlozi #ndlozi pic.twitter.com/Hmqjjhll2J — Thulani Bambo (@BamboThulani) November 2, 2019