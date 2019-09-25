CAPE TOWN - Former police watchdog head Robert McBride on Wednesday said he would be approaching the courts to review the recently released Public Protector's report finding him guilty of misconduct.
"I will approach the High Court for an interdict against any remedial actions directed against me by the PP [Public Protector] and take this highly questionable report on review," the former executive director for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
The PP's report found allegations that former IPID investigator Cedrick Nkabine was victimised for blowing the whistle on the misconduct was substantiated.
McBride is accused of irregularly appointing an expert to probe death threats against him and other investigators, and of the irregular appointment of a former SA Police Service admin clerk as deputy director of the National Specialised Investigation Team.
McBride refuted the allegations of maladministration, improper conduct and abuse of power, adding that a similar complaint was lodged with the Public Service Commission, which exonerated him.